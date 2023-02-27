Top Republicans question McCarthy over release of January 6 footage as speaker vows deliberate approach

Speaker Kevin McCarthy faced questions from his leadership team Monday night over his plans to publicly release security footage from January 6, 2021, multiple sources told CNN -- a process that he said could take some time to disseminate widely even as Fox News host Tucker Carlson has had an early glimpse.

While GOP leaders are supportive of the move to release the footage -- which was one of the many concessions McCarthy made in his bid to become speaker -- some lawmakers in the closed-door leadership meeting asked whether sensitive security protocols or certain evacuation routes would be exposed by taking that step.

