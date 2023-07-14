(CNN) — White House director of legislative affairs Louisa Terrell, one of President Joe Biden’s longest serving aides, is planning to leave the White House at the end of this month, CNN has learned.

Though her public profile is minimal, she has an outsize, behind-the-scenes influence as a native of Delaware who began working for then-Sen. Biden two decades ago on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

