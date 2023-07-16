(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called Israel a “racist state” on Saturday while addressing pro-Palestine protesters who interrupted a panel discussion at the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago.

“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible,” the Washington state Democrat said, while protesters chanted, “Free Palestine.”

CNN’s Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

