Top Democratic donors and fundraisers have been invited to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington next week as he nears a likely 2024 reelection announcement, two people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The huddle with top donors is the latest signal that Biden is ramping up for a reelection campaign, which Democratic officials have said could be announced as early as this month or stretch into the summer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.