The top British defense official has cast doubt on the veracity and impact of the recently leaked American intelligence documents, going further than US officials in questioning the contents of the hundreds of pages of classified intelligence.

"I know for a fact, having read what I've seen in the open source, that some of those assertions are untrue," Ben Wallace, the UK's Secretary of State for Defense, told journalists in Washington on Tuesday morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.