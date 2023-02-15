A top Biden administration China expert is set to depart the administration after two years as special assistant to the president and senior director for China and Taiwan, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

Laura Rosenberger will be leaving her post soon, a White House official confirmed to CNN, marking a high-profile departure as tense US-China relations have been exacerbated by the flight of a Chinese surveillance balloon and other aerial objects of still-unknown origin.

