The top election official in Arizona has asked the state's attorney general to investigate Republican Kari Lake, who lost her 2022 gubernatorial bid, for potentially violating state law by publishing voter signatures on her Twitter account.

The request by Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat elected to the office last November, comes after Lake posted a tweet on January 23 that made an unfounded claim that 40,000 ballots didn't match voter signatures that the state has on record. Lake posted a graphic that showed 16 voter signatures, alleging that they didn't match with what Arizona has on file.

