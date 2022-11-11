Democrat Tina Kotek will win the open gubernatorial race in Oregon, CNN projects, becoming one of the nation's first out lesbian governors along with Democrat Maura Healey, who clinched the Massachusetts governorship Tuesday.

Kotek's Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, conceded the race Friday. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Kate Brown in the deep-blue state turned unexpectedly difficult for Kotek after the independent candidacy of former state Sen. Betsy Johnson made for competitive three-way race.

