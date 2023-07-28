(CNN) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina pushed back Thursday against Republican rival Ron DeSantis over his state’s new Black history curriculum, which says middle school students should be taught that enslaved people learned some skills they later used to their benefit.

Florida’s Board of Education approved new standards earlier this month that require instruction for middle school students to include “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” While civil rights and education advocates have slammed the rules as a disservice to students, DeSantis, one of Scott’s GOP presidential rivals, has defended his state’s curriculum.

CNN’s Kaanita Iyer and Steve Contorno contributed to this report.

