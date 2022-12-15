Three men were sentenced Thursday for providing material support for a terrorist act and two other state-level charges related to the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a statement from the Michigan attorney general's office.

Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison and Paul Bellar, who prosecutors said are members of a militia group known as the "Wolverine Watchmen," were all sentenced on charges of gang participation, support of a terrorist act, and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Michigan attorney general's office. Musico and Bellar must serve a minimum of 12 years and seven years, respectively. The alleged "commander" of the group, Morrison, who, according to affidavits filed with the attorney general's office, went by the online moniker "Boogaloo Bunyan" online, must serve a minimum of 11 years.

CNN's Brian Vitagliano and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

