Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested this week for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Cpl. Micah Coomer and Sgts. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen are facing several charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

