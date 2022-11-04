This Pennsylvania voter feels something just wasn't right in the 2020 vote. So he'll be watching the midterms up close

John P. Child no longer trusts local officials to run elections.

John P. Child has a strong view about the 2020 presidential election: "I think it was stolen, fair and square."

He's not the type to stage a coup, he says. But he no longer trusts local officials to run elections.

