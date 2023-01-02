A text exchange between Ivanka Trump's chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection.

"In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn't include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter," Hicks wrote to Radford on January 6, 2021. "And all of us that didn't have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed. I'm so mad and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now."

