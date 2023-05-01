The US State Department on Monday announced that a third US-government organized convoy had arrived in Port Sudan, the latest overland evacuation of US citizens and others amid the crisis in Sudan.

The more aggressive effort by the US government to assist those who had been in the capital city of Khartoum came after intense criticism from some Americans who said they felt abandoned by the US government and left to navigate the complicated and dangerous situation on their own. Despite a number of nations evacuating their citizens, the US government last week repeatedly said that the conditions were not conducive to a civilian evacuation.

