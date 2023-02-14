Third Trump attorney appears before federal grand jury investigating Mar-a-Lago documents

Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, appeared last month before a federal grand jury investigating the mishandling of classified documents from his time in the White House. Habba is pictured here in New York City in May of 2022.

 Amir Hamja/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, appeared last month before a federal grand jury investigating the mishandling of classified documents from his time in the White House, two sources familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Habba is the third Trump lawyer known to have been brought before the DC-based grand jury, which is investigating obstruction in addition to criminal violations of government records laws.

CNN's Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

