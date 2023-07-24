Third person charged in firebombing of California Planned Parenthood

The Justice Department announced charges July 24 against a third person who allegedly participated in a firebombing attack on a California Planned Parenthood last spring.

 KABC

(CNN) — The Justice Department announced charges Monday against a third person who allegedly participated in a firebombing attack on a California Planned Parenthood last spring.

Xavier Batten, 21, of Brooksville, Florida, was arrested Friday and is being held in custody, according to prosecutors. He is charged alongside Chance Brannon, a 23-year-old active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, and Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, California.

