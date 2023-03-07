'They scaled walls, they brought ropes': House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's own words contradict January 6 footage used by Tucker Carlson

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seen here in 2019, once spoke about the violence at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in starkly different terms than the narrative Fox News host Tucker Carlson is presenting with footage McCarthy provided to him.

 Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters/File

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy once spoke about the violence at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in starkly different terms than the narrative Fox News host Tucker Carlson is presenting with footage McCarthy provided to him, which has been selectively used to downplay the violence.

In the days following the riot, McCarthy said rioters "overtook" the Capitol, speculating the rioters who he said broke a window in his office could have kidnapped or even hung members of Congress, and called the mob attacking the Capitol "un-American."

