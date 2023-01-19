The Biden administration is stuck in a standoff with Germany over whether to send tanks to Ukraine ahead of a key meeting of Western defense leaders in Germany on Friday.

In recent days, German officials have indicated they won't send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, or allow any other country with the German-made tanks in their inventory to do so, unless the US also agrees to send its M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv -- something the Pentagon has said for months it has no intention of doing given the logistical costs of maintaining them.

CNN's Alex Marquardt, Jennifer Hansler and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

