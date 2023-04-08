There's a reason why politicians have long shied away from addressing Social Security's massive financial problems. The commonly proposed solutions involve cutting benefits or raising taxes, which would spark an outcry from a range of powerful constituents, including senior citizens and the business community.

The situation, however, is only growing more critical. The combined Social Security trust funds are projected to run dry in 2034, according to the latest annual report from the entitlement program's trustees that was released last week. At that time, the funds' reserves will be depleted, and the program's continuing income will only cover 80% of benefits owed.

