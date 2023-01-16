President Joe Biden began the new year with the political winds at his back.

Amid the chaos of a fractured Republican majority trying to elect a House speaker, his administration was making a major public effort to show how the laws bolstering his ambitious policy priorities were showing tangible results. Democrats had evaded a bruising in the midterm elections and retained a Senate majority. There were signs inflation was beginning to ease. His party had coalesced around his prospective reelection bid. And his most apparent Republican challenger had not yet gained the full-throated support of his base.

