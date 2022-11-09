Election workers are tabulating ballots in key states that will determine the balance of power in Congress as well as more than three dozen statehouses. Because of differing laws, some states have tallied nearly all their ballots -- while others may not finish for several days.

States are preparing for the prospect of lawsuits in the coming hours and days. Even before the polls had closed Tuesday, former President Donald Trump and his allies were spreading baseless claims of voter fraud, a repeat of Trump's lies about the 2020 election being stolen. Yet, elections officials from coast to coast reported few problems at the polls on Tuesday, saying that the election went smoothly beyond isolated and mostly minor problems.

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Scott Glover, Christina Maxouris, Jason Morris, Bob Ortega and Casey Tolan contributed to this report.

