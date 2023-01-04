As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy struggles to secure votes within his party to secure speakership of the chamber, he has tapped a longtime Republican lawmaker to quietly try and lock down votes among the GOP holdouts.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican and an ally of McCarthy, is one of several lawmakers who have been dispatched to help find a deal with his foes and present their demands to the rest of the House GOP conference. Other lawmakers trying to rally fellow Republicans behind McCarthy include Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Garret Graves of Louisiana, French Hill of Arkansas and Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, sources have told CNN.

CNN's Annie Grayer, Manu Raju, Veronica Stracqualursi and Jake Tapper contributed to this report.

