The history of the 'designated survivor' at the State of the Union address

President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

 Julia Nikhinson/Pool/Getty Images

When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, he'll speak in front of nearly every influential federal official in Washington -- including members of Congress, top military brass, US Supreme Court justices and senior officials within his administration.

But at least one top official is not expected to be in the US Capitol building for Biden's speech, participating instead in an obscure ritual in order to maintain the line of presidential succession in the rare case that disaster strikes. That person is the designated survivor.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.