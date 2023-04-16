If you've filled out a survey at any point in the last 25 years, chances are you were asked two questions about your race and ethnicity: Whether you are of Hispanic or Latino descent, and then separately, if your race is White, Black, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American or another race.

A new proposal aims to change that, merging the two questions into one and adding a new category for people of Middle Eastern and North African descent. That would alter how the government -- and by extension, the research community studying Americans' demographics, opinions, voting habits and behaviors -- measures and reports on the race and ethnicity of the American public.

