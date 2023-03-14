After Silicon Valley Bank collapsed late last week following a run on the bank, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont argued that the culprit was clear: an "absurd" 2018 law, signed by then-President Donald Trump, that rolled back regulations on banks of SVB's size.

President Joe Biden wasn't as direct as Sanders in blaming the 2018 rollback for SVB's implosion, but he, too, criticized the Trump law in his Monday comments on the banking system. Trump, meanwhile, rejected any role in the SVB mess and his spokesperson has accused Democrats of trying to deceive the public to evade their own responsibility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.