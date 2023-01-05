Cheryl Johnson, the House clerk who has presided over the contentious votes taking place this week during the speakership elections, is no stranger to turbulent times in the House of Representatives.

Already, in the nearly four years in which she has held the job, she has been present for two impeachment hearings as well as the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

