Nearly two centuries ago, the US government promised the Cherokee people a seat in Congress in exchange for giving up their homelands. So far, it hasn't delivered.

But that promise came one step closer to being fulfilled on Wednesday after the House Rules Committee held a historic hearing on seating the Cherokee Nation's delegate -- a right that the tribe asserts it was granted in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.

