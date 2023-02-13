The 2024 Senate map presents a daunting challenge for Democrats. Time will tell if it proves to be insurmountable.

The party, which currently holds a narrow 51-49 majority, must defend 23 of the 34 seats up for grabs this cycle. That means Republicans need a net gain of just one or two seats to retake the Senate, depending on which party wins the White House in 2024.

