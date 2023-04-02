Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Sunday lamented the "difficult" nature of predicting American school shootings given their often "random and unexpected" nature.

"They're very difficult to build a pattern behind. It's not like criminal activity, which you can target and prevent through law enforcement. This is harder," the Texas congressman told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

