After the Michigan Republican Party faced intense backlash for using Holocaust imagery on its social media to oppose what it says are Democrats' restrictive gun proposals, the new chair of the state GOP party did not apologize -- in fact, she doubled down on the party's post.

"Government abuse of citizens has not only happened in world history, but American history," Kristina Karamo, the first Black chair of the Michigan GOP wrote on Twitter defending the comparison. "We will not be silent as the Democratic Party, the party who fought to enslave Black Americans, and currently fights to murder unborn children, attempt to disarm us. Our 2nd Amendment was put in place to protect us from aspiring tyrants."

