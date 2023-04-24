'Tennessee Three' to discuss gun control with Biden on Monday

Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones, and Rep. Gloria Johnson leave the Tennessee State Capitol after a vote at the Tennessee House of Representatives to expel three Democratic members for their roles in a gun control demonstration.

 Cheney Orr/Reuters

President Joe Biden will welcome three Democratic Tennessee lawmakers to the White House on Monday, after the trio faced expulsion votes over their act of protest advocating for gun control.

The three Democrats -- Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson -- were each subject to an ouster vote by Tennessee Republican lawmakers earlier this month over their protest on the state House floor to advocate for gun control, where they used a bullhorn to address those in the room.

CNN's Donald Judd, Shawn Nottingham, Theresa Waldrop, Amy Simonson, Ritu Prasad and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

