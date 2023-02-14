Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters on Tuesday that he will run for a third term in the Senate in 2024 -- an assertion that suggests the Texas Republican is not planning a presidential bid.

While Texas law allows a candidate to run for Senate and president at the same time, Cruz said this when asked if he were running for reelection or would mount another bid at the White House: "I'm running for reelection to the Senate."

CNN's Clare Foran, Ethan Cohen, Kate Sullivan and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

