Taliban likely gained access to millions that US transferred to Afghan government before collapse, watchdog says

Taliban fighters, wielding American weapons and uniforms, storm into the Kabul International Airport after the US military completed their withdrawal, August 31, 2021.

 Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The Taliban likely gained access to tens of millions of dollars the US transferred to the Afghan government before it collapsed, a US government watchdog found.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which monitored US projects and spending during America's longest war, said in its latest report that the Taliban likely accessed approximately $57.6 million in funds from the State Department, Department of Defense and USAID.

