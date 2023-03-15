Takeaways from the Texas hearing on medication abortion drugs

Lindsay London holds a protest sign in support of access to abortion medication outside the Federal Courthouse on March 15 in Amarillo, Texas.

 David Erickson/AP

Over the course of about four hours of arguments, a federal judge in Texas asked questions that suggested he is seriously considering undoing the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of a medication abortion drug and the agency's moves to relax the rules around its use.

But the judge, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also indicated he was thinking through scenarios in which he could keep the drug's 2000 approval intact while blocking other FDA rules.

