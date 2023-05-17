New Orleans (CNN) — The roughly two hours of oral arguments that an extremely conservative appeals court heard Wednesday in a blockbuster abortion pill case suggested that the judges were not buying the Biden administration’s arguments for why courts should not second guess how the government has regulated a medication abortion drug.

The appeals court is considering whether to uphold a federal trial court’s opinion that would suspend the drug, mifepristone – the highest-stakes legal dispute over abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

