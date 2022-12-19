Takeaways from Monday's Jan. 6 committee meeting

The January 6 committee used its final public meeting Monday to summarize its 17-month investigation with a simple closing statement: All roads lead to Donald Trump.

Members focused on how the former president's direct involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election makes him responsible for the violence that unfolded on January 6 and unfit to hold future office.

