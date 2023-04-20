Julie Su, the Biden administration's labor secretary nominee, appeared before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Thursday, where she attempted to make the case for her confirmation as she was grilled by Republicans over her record.

Su, currently the acting labor secretary, is expected to have the full support of the Democratic majority on the committee, which held Thursday's hearing. But she has not yet secured the support of other key Democrats in the Senate -- suggesting she could face an uphill battle to confirmation when the full chamber casts its vote.

