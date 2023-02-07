Delivering what was widely viewed as a test run for his reelection announcement, Biden claimed credit for progress made during his first two years in office while stressing the job isn't finished. The speech carried a strain of populism rooted in strengthening the middle class -- vintage Biden, but delivered at a pivotal moment for his political future.
No president enters his State of the Union wanting to recite a laundry list of accomplishments and proposals, but -- almost inevitably -- the speech often veers in that direction. Biden's was no different, even as the president sought to tie everything together with a refrain of "finish the job."
Rather than tout any one accomplishment, however, Biden hoped to address the national mood, one that remains downbeat even as the economy improves and the country attempts to return to normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here are two quick takeaways from Biden's State of the Union:
Trying to connect
If there is one political conundrum Biden's advisers are urgently working to solve, it is why so many Americans seem to believe he has accomplished so little. By all accounts, Biden has passed large, historic pieces of legislation that could have transformational effects on the US economy. But polls show large majorities aren't feeling them.
Biden hoped in his speech to bridge that gap, to demonstrate he cares about what Americans care about and to identify the problems he's looking to fix.
"My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten," he'll say, according to excerpts of his speech released ahead of time. "Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades, too many people have been left behind or treated like they're invisible. Maybe that's you watching at home. You remember the jobs that went away. And you wonder whether a path even exists anymore for you and your children to get ahead without moving away. I get it."
His focus on highly specific issues -- like eliminating "junk fees" for consumers or reining in tech companies -- are areas the White House believes will resonate with Americans who aren't necessarily attuned to the ins-and-outs of Washington.
But Biden and his team are acutely aware that simply telling people their lives are improving won't cut it -- they have to actually feel it. Many of the accomplishments Biden helped passed over the past two years are still in the implementation phase, making their effects elusive for now.
Adult(s) in the room
In a room full of elected officials, identifying an adult shouldn't be difficult. But heading into Tuesday's speech, both Republican leaders and Biden's team telegraphed a desire to act as the night's "adult in the room" -- the mature voice seeking common ground and lowering the temperature.
For Biden, it's a role advisers believe contrasts favorably with House Republicans, who they accuse of threatening to send the nation into default and piling up distractions as they investigate the president and his family.
But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also entered the speech vowing to treat Biden respectfully -- and urging his Republican colleagues to do the same. It was a tall order, given the loose grasp he has on his conference and the propensity from certain Republicans for stunts.
In many ways, both Biden and McCarthy hoped a more mature showing would set the tone for the next two years of divided government, even if they remain sharply divided on policy.
"To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can't work together in this new Congress," he will say, according to the excerpts. "The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere."
