A Ukrainian man wanted for over a decade by the FBI for a multimillion-dollar hacking scheme has been arrested in Switzerland and is awaiting extradition to the US, Swiss authorities confirmed to CNN Wednesday.

Vyacheslav Penchukov, known as "Tank" online, is accused of being a major player in a racketeering ring that allegedly drained millions of dollars from the bank accounts of Americans and other nationalities in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

