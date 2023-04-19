The Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of classified documents to social media will be back in court Wednesday for a hearing on whether he will be kept in jail.

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, is accused of posting classified intelligence -- including sensitive information on the war in Ukraine -- on the social media site Discord in a series of leaks that revealed the scope of US intelligence gathering on both its allies and adversaries.

