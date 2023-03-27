The US Supreme Court left in place the conviction of attorney Steven Donziger -- a long-time foe of Chevron Corp. -- who sought to challenge the appointment of private attorneys to prosecute criminal contempt of court.

In the 1990s, Donziger represented thousands of farmers and indigenous people who, he said, suffered environmental and health problems caused by oil drilling in Ecuador. An Ecuadorian court awarded the plaintiffs $9.5 billion in damages. Chevron later withdrew its assets from Ecuador and fought Donziger in the US, arguing that he procured the Ecuadorian judgment through bribery and fraud.

