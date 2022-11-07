The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case brought by a military widow who wants to sue the government because she says her husband's death was the result of exposure to toxic and contaminated water at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base.

Carol Clendening says her husband, Gary, who served as a Marine Officer in the Judge Advocate Division, died after the government didn't protect him from exposure and failed to warn him of the exposure after discharge.

