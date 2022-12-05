Supreme Court won't hear case brought by a group of voters against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook

The US Supreme Court won't hear the case brought by a group of voters against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook after the 2020 election by a group of voters who claimed the companies illegally "influenced or interfered with" the contest.

Lower courts had previously rejected the case, ruling that the eight voters lacked the procedural threshold -- known as standing -- needed to bring the suit against parties including the Center for Tech and Civic Life, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.