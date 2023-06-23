(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a provision of federal law that prohibits the encouragement of illegal immigration for financial gain, ruling against a man who ran an organization falsely claiming that noncitizens could obtain citizenship in the US through adult adoption.

The case raised significant free speech concerns in the context of a law meant to forbid individuals from encouraging illegal immigration.

