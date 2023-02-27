The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hear a new case testing constraints on the power of US regulators to delve into American businesses and individual lives.

The justices agreed to a Biden administration request to take up the case involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. However, it will be heard next term, with a decision unlikely until spring of 2024, a timeline the administration opposed.

