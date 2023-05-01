The Supreme Court agreed Monday to reconsider long held precedent and decide whether to significantly scale back on the power of federal agencies in a case that can impact everything from how the government addresses everything from climate change to public health to immigration.
The justices announced they would take up an appeal from herring fishermen in the Atlantic who say the National Marine Fisheries Service does not have the authority to require them to pay the salaries of government monitors who ride aboard the fishing vessels.
Their action means they will reconsider a 1984 case called Chevron v. NRDC that sets forward factors to determine when courts should defer to a government agency's interpretation of the law.
Conservatives on the bench have cast a skeptical eye on Chevron and the so-called administrative state in general, arguing that agencies are often too insulated from the usual checks and balances essential to the separation of powers.
"The idea that agencies should be allowed to resolve ambiguities in statutes that they enforce has been a central feature of modern administrative law," said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
"If it's up to courts rather than agencies to resolve ambiguities even in statutes delegating highly technical authority to the executive branch, that will give courts more power -- and the executive branch less -- on everything from environmental regulation to immigration to public health to meat inspections to telecommunications policy," Vladeck said. "In that respect, it's consistent with the current conservative majority's pattern of weakening the administrative state—in favor of judicial power to answer all of these questions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.