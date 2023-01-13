Supreme Court to hear challenge from ex-Postal Service worker who refused to work on Sundays

The Supreme Court agreed on January 13 to take up the case of a former US Postal Service worker who wants the justices to revisit a test for determining whether employers can deny religious accommodation requests.

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up the case of a former US Postal Service worker who wants the justices to revisit a decades-old test for determining whether employers can deny religious accommodation requests.

Conservatives have long sought to throw out the standard set in 1977, arguing it sets too low a bar for employers to meet when denying requests by religious adherents. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have recently said the court should revisit the 1977 decision.

