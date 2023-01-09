The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.

In an unsigned order, the justices agreed to take up the case, but in doing so wiped away the lower court's decision and sent the case back to that court "for further consideration in light of the confession of error by Texas in its brief filed" in September.

