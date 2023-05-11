wire Supreme Court sides with former Cuomo aide in corruption case By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter May 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Supreme Court sided with a former aide of then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Joseph Percoco, who argued that a federal anti-bribery statute should not have been used to convict him.The court's opinion continues a recent trend of narrowing the government's ability to prosecute defendants under certain public corruption statutes.The case tested the scope of the so called "honest services" wire fraud statute that makes it a crime for public employees to defraud the government.The court's decision sends the case back to the lower court and could lead to the reversal of Percoco's conviction.In recent years, the justices have narrowed the scope of the law in high-profile cases concerning Jeff Skilling, the former CEO of Enron, and former Virginia Gov. Robert F. McDonnell.Percoco has other convictions against him, but the court was only considering one of those based on "honest services."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education New policy would set up special school days +3 Social Services Community can help 'Stamp Out Hunger' on Saturday Public Safety Police investigating body uncovered at Brittany Village 1:27 Weatherwise Weather Wise Wednesday: Nocturnal thunderstorms More Local News → 0:33 Wednesday Evening Forecast 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 2:05 National Video International Paper's Chief Sustainability Officer Sophie Beckham Shares Highlights From Our 2022 Sustainability Report National Video Teens Are Scared of Driving National Video Tips and Tricks on Keeping Your Air Fryer Clean
