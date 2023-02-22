Supreme Court sides with Arizona death row inmate seeking to challenge sentence in federal court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sides with the Arizona death row inmate, John Montenegro Cruz, seeking to challenge his sentence in federal court.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of an Arizona death row inmate who argued he should be able to challenge his sentence in federal court but was stopped from doing so by a state procedural rule.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned the 5-4 majority decision, which was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

